Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Poised to Be Germany's New Chancellor as Conservatives Secure Victory

Germany's opposition conservatives won the national election, setting Friedrich Merz up to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany came in second with its best result ever. Reactions from political figures highlight a shift in Germany's political landscape, including ongoing skepticism about coalitions with the Greens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:54 IST
Friedrich Merz Poised to Be Germany's New Chancellor as Conservatives Secure Victory

Germany's political landscape shifted dramatically as the opposition conservatives claimed victory in the national election, with Friedrich Merz set to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany also saw unprecedented success, securing second place in the vote.

Carsten Linnemann, General Secretary of the CDU, remarked on the traffic light coalition's ousting, expressing confidence in Merz's future leadership. Meanwhile, Alexander Dobrindt, CSU Chairman, voiced doubts about the possibility of coalitions forming with the Greens due to perceived policy differences.

From the SPD, Matthias Miersch described the election outcome as a 'historic defeat' and a 'very bitter evening' for the party. The results signal potential changes in Germany's political alliances and governing strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025