Friedrich Merz Poised to Be Germany's New Chancellor as Conservatives Secure Victory

Germany's political landscape shifted dramatically as the opposition conservatives claimed victory in the national election, with Friedrich Merz set to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany also saw unprecedented success, securing second place in the vote.

Carsten Linnemann, General Secretary of the CDU, remarked on the traffic light coalition's ousting, expressing confidence in Merz's future leadership. Meanwhile, Alexander Dobrindt, CSU Chairman, voiced doubts about the possibility of coalitions forming with the Greens due to perceived policy differences.

From the SPD, Matthias Miersch described the election outcome as a 'historic defeat' and a 'very bitter evening' for the party. The results signal potential changes in Germany's political alliances and governing strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)