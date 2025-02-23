Left Menu

German Election: A Historic Shift Towards the Right

Germany's national election saw Friedrich Merz's conservatives secure a modest victory, while the far-right Alternative for Germany doubled its support, marking a historic increase. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats suffered their worst result post-WWII. Coalition formation remains uncertain amid widespread political discontent and economic concerns.

In a sweeping change in Germany's political landscape, the national election unveiled a significant shift towards the right. Friedrich Merz's conservative party secured a modest victory while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its support, marking its strongest result since the end of World War II.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's concession of defeat for his centre-left Social Democrats highlighted their worst postwar outcome, finishing third in a historic blow. The election, moved forward by seven months following coalition collapses, revealed deep-seated discontent and a lack of enthusiasm for current political figures.

The contest underscored widespread concerns over the economy, migration, and geopolitical alignments, casting uncertainties on forming a new coalition. Germany's role as a key European and NATO player now faces a crucial test amid this electoral reshuffle.

