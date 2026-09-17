Sweden's Shift: Centre-Left's Comeback

In a major electoral shift, Sweden's centre-left opposition parties have narrowly defeated the ruling right-wing bloc, securing 176 seats compared to 173, according to the nation's election authority. This tight race paves the way for a potential governance change, as Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson is expected to reclaim her position as prime minister after spending four years in opposition.

The comprehensive vote count for Sweden's 349-seat parliament has concluded, although the results still await official certification. Despite the outcome, current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the right-wing Moderates Party, has not issued any statement regarding the election results.

The victory by the centre-left coalition indicates a shift in public sentiment, possibly forecasting significant policy changes as Andersson and her party prepare to address the nation's pressing political issues. This development marks a notable point in Sweden's political landscape.