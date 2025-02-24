Germany's Political Shift: Merz's Conservatives Face Unsteady Victory Amid Far-Right Surge
In Germany's national elections, opposition leader Friedrich Merz's conservatives claimed a slim victory amid a substantial rise for the far-right Alternative for Germany, marking their strongest performance since WWII. Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats conceded defeat, highlighting challenges ahead in forming a stable government under Merz's leadership.
- Country:
- Germany
In the latest turn of Germany's political landscape, opposition leader Friedrich Merz and his conservative party edged out a narrow victory in the national elections; however, they faced a formidable challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which nearly doubled its previous support.
The election result prompted Chancellor Olaf Scholz to admit defeat for his center-left Social Democrats, marking their worst postwar election performance. Merz now faces the task of piecing together a coalition government—an undertaking complicated by fragmented support among political parties.
With wider economic concerns and migration policies at the fore, Germany's political stability holds significant implications for Europe. The continent's most populous nation, a key NATO member, must navigate internal divisions while positioning itself for broader European dynamics, all with a keen eye on relations with the U.S. and the unfolding developments in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress at Crossroads: Uncertainty Over Coalition Strategy
Congress at Crossroads: Coalition or Solo Path Ahead?
Germany Faces Historic Election as Coalition Collapses
UPDATE 2-Kosovo risks post-election deadlock as parties rule out coalition
Austrian President Seeks New Path After Coalition Talks Collapse