Germany's Political Shift: Merz's Conservatives Face Unsteady Victory Amid Far-Right Surge

In the latest turn of Germany's political landscape, opposition leader Friedrich Merz and his conservative party edged out a narrow victory in the national elections; however, they faced a formidable challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which nearly doubled its previous support.

The election result prompted Chancellor Olaf Scholz to admit defeat for his center-left Social Democrats, marking their worst postwar election performance. Merz now faces the task of piecing together a coalition government—an undertaking complicated by fragmented support among political parties.

With wider economic concerns and migration policies at the fore, Germany's political stability holds significant implications for Europe. The continent's most populous nation, a key NATO member, must navigate internal divisions while positioning itself for broader European dynamics, all with a keen eye on relations with the U.S. and the unfolding developments in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)