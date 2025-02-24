Historic Shift: Germany's Election and the Rise of AfD

Germany's election concluded with a victory for the conservative opposition, alongside an unprecedented rise in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The latest results highlight a shift in voter preferences across gender and age demographics.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is poised for victory, with the far-right AfD riding a historic wave of support. In contrast, the Social Democrats (SPD) of Chancellor Olaf Scholz experienced their worst electoral outcome to date.

Voting patterns by gender show male voters favoring the centre-right CDU/CSU and far-right AfD, while female voters leaned towards the centre-left SPD and the hard-left Die Linke. Age-based trends reveal weakened AfD support among older voters, whereas Die Linke attracted a younger electorate.

