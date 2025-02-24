Saini's Roadshow Sparks BJP Momentum in Haryana Local Elections
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini campaigned fervently for the BJP ahead of upcoming urban local body elections. Through rallies and roadshows, Saini emphasized development and criticized Congress. Despite facing protests, Saini highlighted fast-paced progress in Haryana under BJP, advocating for a decisive victory come election day.
Updated: 24-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:33 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded a vigorous campaign for BJP candidates in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar with the urban local body elections on the horizon.
Saini mobilized public enthusiasm through vibrant roadshows and rallies, stressing development as BJP's main agenda and critiquing Congress as 'tweet masters' disconnected from ground realities.
Facing minor protests, Saini underscored rapid development in Haryana under BJP leadership while advocating for solid voter turnout and a sweeping victory in the approaching elections.
