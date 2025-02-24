Germany's Election Shake-Up: CDU/CSU Leads, Coalition Complexities Loom

In a significant political shift, Germany's opposition conservatives CDU/CSU emerged victorious in the national election, positioning leader Friedrich Merz as the next potential chancellor, according to projections.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained significant ground, finishing in second place, marking its best-ever election outcome. However, these results set the stage for potentially drawn-out coalition discussions, with political analysts and economists voicing concerns over the implications for Germany's future direction.

Holger Schmieding, Chief Economist at Berenberg, noted the risks posed by a potential three-party coalition and the challenges in revising Germany's debt constraints. Meanwhile, Joerg Kraemer from Commerzbank highlighted divergent views on economic policies as a stumbling block for a meaningful economic restart. Despite various viewpoints, the election outcome suggests a complex road ahead for coalition negotiations and economic reform.

