Left Menu

Germany's Election Shake-Up: CDU/CSU Leads, Coalition Complexities Loom

Germany's CDU/CSU won the national election, positioning Friedrich Merz as the next chancellor. The AfD made a notable second-place finish. Coalition talks will be complex, with parties needing to address economic, fiscal, and policy disparities. Analysts warn of challenges in balancing fiscal reform and maintaining international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:42 IST
Germany's Election Shake-Up: CDU/CSU Leads, Coalition Complexities Loom

In a significant political shift, Germany's opposition conservatives CDU/CSU emerged victorious in the national election, positioning leader Friedrich Merz as the next potential chancellor, according to projections.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained significant ground, finishing in second place, marking its best-ever election outcome. However, these results set the stage for potentially drawn-out coalition discussions, with political analysts and economists voicing concerns over the implications for Germany's future direction.

Holger Schmieding, Chief Economist at Berenberg, noted the risks posed by a potential three-party coalition and the challenges in revising Germany's debt constraints. Meanwhile, Joerg Kraemer from Commerzbank highlighted divergent views on economic policies as a stumbling block for a meaningful economic restart. Despite various viewpoints, the election outcome suggests a complex road ahead for coalition negotiations and economic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025