Left Menu

Elon Musk's Rise as a Conservative Power Broker at CPAC

Elon Musk, once a Democrat supporter, has emerged as a conservative influencer by his presence at CPAC. His ideas on government efficiency align with Trump, igniting debates over potential personal benefits from deregulations affecting his companies, Tesla and SpaceX. Musk's influence and connections draw both praise and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxonhill | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:50 IST
Elon Musk's Rise as a Conservative Power Broker at CPAC
Elon Musk

At a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Elon Musk made waves with his unexpected appearance, signifying his rise as a significant conservative figure. Once a Democratic supporter of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Musk's newfound influence among conservative circles stems from his connections with former President Donald Trump.

Musk was warmly received, with attendees hailing his efforts to streamline government operations and cut costs. His strategies have involved controversial measures, like firing federal workers without warning. With his prominent roles at Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's influence has raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and how deregulation could profit his ventures.

Critics fear Musk's growing role could tilt regulations and federal oversight to his advantage. Despite potential conflicts and CPAC's mixed reception, Musk's conservative appeal continues to rise, marking a new chapter in his complex political dance. Meanwhile, anti-Trump figures, like Mark Cuban, question Musk's deeper motivations and loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025