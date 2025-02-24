Elon Musk's Rise as a Conservative Power Broker at CPAC

At a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Elon Musk made waves with his unexpected appearance, signifying his rise as a significant conservative figure. Once a Democratic supporter of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Musk's newfound influence among conservative circles stems from his connections with former President Donald Trump.

Musk was warmly received, with attendees hailing his efforts to streamline government operations and cut costs. His strategies have involved controversial measures, like firing federal workers without warning. With his prominent roles at Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's influence has raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and how deregulation could profit his ventures.

Critics fear Musk's growing role could tilt regulations and federal oversight to his advantage. Despite potential conflicts and CPAC's mixed reception, Musk's conservative appeal continues to rise, marking a new chapter in his complex political dance. Meanwhile, anti-Trump figures, like Mark Cuban, question Musk's deeper motivations and loyalty.

