Germany's Election Shakeup: Conservative Victory Sparks International Reaction

In a historic turn of events, Germany's opposition conservatives clinched victory in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor. The surprise outcome saw the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieving its best-ever result, garnering significant international attention.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the election result on Truth Social, calling it a victory for common-sense politics against prevailing agendas on energy and immigration. Similarly, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the win as a decisive moment for both Germany and Europe, anticipating Merz's leadership.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations, eager to deepen Czech-German cooperation. Meanwhile, figures from Europe's far-right, like Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, hailed the results as a shift towards change, criticizing long-standing policies on immigration and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)