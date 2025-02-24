Germany's Election Shakeup: Conservative Victory Sparks International Reaction
Germany's conservative party won the national election, positioning Friedrich Merz as the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany scored its best-ever result. Global leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and various European politicians, reacted positively to the shift, highlighting themes of political change and cooperation.
- Country:
- Germany
In a historic turn of events, Germany's opposition conservatives clinched victory in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor. The surprise outcome saw the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieving its best-ever result, garnering significant international attention.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the election result on Truth Social, calling it a victory for common-sense politics against prevailing agendas on energy and immigration. Similarly, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the win as a decisive moment for both Germany and Europe, anticipating Merz's leadership.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations, eager to deepen Czech-German cooperation. Meanwhile, figures from Europe's far-right, like Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, hailed the results as a shift towards change, criticizing long-standing policies on immigration and energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
Alternative for Germany: Resurgence of a Far-Right Force
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.