Left Menu

Germany's Election Shakeup: Conservative Victory Sparks International Reaction

Germany's conservative party won the national election, positioning Friedrich Merz as the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany scored its best-ever result. Global leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and various European politicians, reacted positively to the shift, highlighting themes of political change and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:09 IST
Germany's Election Shakeup: Conservative Victory Sparks International Reaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a historic turn of events, Germany's opposition conservatives clinched victory in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor. The surprise outcome saw the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieving its best-ever result, garnering significant international attention.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the election result on Truth Social, calling it a victory for common-sense politics against prevailing agendas on energy and immigration. Similarly, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated the win as a decisive moment for both Germany and Europe, anticipating Merz's leadership.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations, eager to deepen Czech-German cooperation. Meanwhile, figures from Europe's far-right, like Austrian Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, hailed the results as a shift towards change, criticizing long-standing policies on immigration and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025