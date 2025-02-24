Left Menu

Rising Tide: AfD Surges in German Elections

The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved its best-ever result in the German national elections, securing a second-place finish. Despite its growing popularity, other parties maintain barriers to its government participation. Concerns are rising about its far-right leanings, anti-immigration stance, and international ties.

For the first time since World War II, a far-right party has surged to second place in Germany's national elections, a development that positions it as a formidable opposition to the established ruling parties.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) transformed from a libertarian group to an anti-immigration, pro-Russia entity and has claimed the backing of one-in-five Germans. Despite barriers to participating in the government, leader Alice Weidel insists change is imminent.

AfD's transition from a niche to a mainstream party stirs controversy over its policies, which include curbing migration and questioning Germany's constitutional order. Its growth has influenced national immigration policies but remains under scrutiny due to its radical history.



