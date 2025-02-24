Conservatives Triumph in German Election: Merz Set to Lead

Germany's conservative party emerged victorious in the national election, securing Friedrich Merz's position as the probable next chancellor, while the far-right Alternative for Germany celebrated its best-ever result by coming in second, according to projections.

In response to the results, Olaf Scholz from the SPD expressed his disappointment, stating the loss was a 'bitter' outcome and distancing himself from future negotiations. Merz, on the other hand, promised a night of celebration followed by prompt action the next day.

As the political landscape shifts, coalition talks loom large. The AfD voiced openness to alliances with the CDU, while FDP leader Christian Lindner reflected on his political future amidst an uncertain outcome for his party. Meanwhile, the Greens face skepticism over potential coalitions from CSU chairman Alexander Dobrindt.

