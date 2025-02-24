Friedrich Merz Leads Conservatives to Victory in Germany's National Election

Friedrich Merz and the opposition conservative party clinched victory in Germany's national election on Sunday, positioning Merz as the potential next chancellor. Alternative for Germany, known for its far-right stance, secured a remarkable second-place finish with its best election result to date, according to projected outcomes.

International leaders promptly reacted to the results. Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised the change, drawing parallels to America's political climate. French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Merz and highlighted the importance of Germany-France collaboration in achieving European stability and progress.

Leaders from the UK, Ukraine, Israel, NATO, and several European countries extended their congratulations and emphasized the significance of sturdy bilateral ties. Austrian and Italian leaders saw the election as a shift towards addressing issues like immigration, security, and economic development. The election is being perceived as a pivotal moment for Germany and Europe.

