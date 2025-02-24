Left Menu

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy Director of FBI by Trump

President Donald Trump announced that Dan Bongino, a conservative radio host, will be the new deputy director of the FBI. Bongino was selected by Kash Patel, the FBI director. This role, not requiring Senate confirmation, marks Bongino's shift from his podcasting career to law enforcement leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:09 IST
Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy Director of FBI by Trump

In a recent announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed that Dan Bongino, a well-known conservative talk show host, has been appointed as deputy director of the FBI. The decision was made by Kash Patel, who serves as the FBI director following a Senate confirmation. Notably, this position for Bongino does not require a Senate confirmation.

Trump praised Bongino's appointment on Truth Social, emphasizing his dedication to American justice and law enforcement. Bongino, with a background that includes being a New York City police officer and a U.S. Secret Service member, is well-regarded in conservative circles as a radio host and podcaster.

Bongino is set to retire his podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," as he transitions to this significant new role. His podcast was recently ranked 56th in the United States on Spotify, highlighting his influence in conservative media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025