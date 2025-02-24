Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy Director of FBI by Trump

In a recent announcement, former President Donald Trump revealed that Dan Bongino, a well-known conservative talk show host, has been appointed as deputy director of the FBI. The decision was made by Kash Patel, who serves as the FBI director following a Senate confirmation. Notably, this position for Bongino does not require a Senate confirmation.

Trump praised Bongino's appointment on Truth Social, emphasizing his dedication to American justice and law enforcement. Bongino, with a background that includes being a New York City police officer and a U.S. Secret Service member, is well-regarded in conservative circles as a radio host and podcaster.

Bongino is set to retire his podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," as he transitions to this significant new role. His podcast was recently ranked 56th in the United States on Spotify, highlighting his influence in conservative media.

(With inputs from agencies.)