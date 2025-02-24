Syria's National Dialogue: A Political Turning Point or A Box-Ticking Exercise?

In a potentially historic move, hundreds of Syrians will converge in Damascus for a national dialogue conference, a key part of transitioning to a new political landscape post-Assad regime. However, skepticism lingers over the hastily organized summit and its exclusion of minority voices, notably under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's leadership.

Organizers outline ambitious goals such as drafting a constitutional declaration and creating frameworks for justice and economic reform. Yet, the credibility of these objectives remains in doubt, with critics labeling it another attempt by HTS to cement its role without genuine inclusivity.

International observers watch closely, tying future relations with Syria to the inclusivity of this political process. Despite criticisms, some Syrians find hope in the unprecedented opportunity for open dialogue, marking a tentative shift from autocratic governance to democratic discussion.

