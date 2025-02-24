PDP Urged to Focus Inward as Liquor Ban Campaigns Ignite Debate

In a sharp retort to the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) recent campaign for a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighted the necessity for the PDP to prioritize resolving internal conflicts. He urged the party to refrain from advising the National Conference (NC), suggesting that governance should be left to the NC.

The criticism comes after the PDP initiated a signature campaign in Srinagar, seeking support for a complete liquor ban. Choudhary remarked on the lack of action by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to begin this legislation when she held the position of chief minister in 2015-16, questioning her current stance on the issue.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, including drug trafficking and rising crime rates, Choudhary called for experienced officers to be appointed in the police force instead of those favored unfairly. He praised the local police for their anti-terrorism efforts but emphasized that combating entrenched socio-economic issues remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)