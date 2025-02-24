Left Menu

PDP Urged to Focus Inward as Liquor Ban Campaigns Ignite Debate

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary advised the PDP to address internal issues rather than campaign for liquor bans. Criticizing PDP's past governance, he praised the National Conference for its continued respect of the national flag and counter-terrorism efforts while stressing the need for good officers in critical police roles.

Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:21 IST
PDP Urged to Focus Inward as Liquor Ban Campaigns Ignite Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) recent campaign for a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighted the necessity for the PDP to prioritize resolving internal conflicts. He urged the party to refrain from advising the National Conference (NC), suggesting that governance should be left to the NC.

The criticism comes after the PDP initiated a signature campaign in Srinagar, seeking support for a complete liquor ban. Choudhary remarked on the lack of action by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to begin this legislation when she held the position of chief minister in 2015-16, questioning her current stance on the issue.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, including drug trafficking and rising crime rates, Choudhary called for experienced officers to be appointed in the police force instead of those favored unfairly. He praised the local police for their anti-terrorism efforts but emphasized that combating entrenched socio-economic issues remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

