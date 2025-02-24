PDP Urged to Focus Inward as Liquor Ban Campaigns Ignite Debate
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary advised the PDP to address internal issues rather than campaign for liquor bans. Criticizing PDP's past governance, he praised the National Conference for its continued respect of the national flag and counter-terrorism efforts while stressing the need for good officers in critical police roles.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp retort to the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) recent campaign for a liquor ban in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighted the necessity for the PDP to prioritize resolving internal conflicts. He urged the party to refrain from advising the National Conference (NC), suggesting that governance should be left to the NC.
The criticism comes after the PDP initiated a signature campaign in Srinagar, seeking support for a complete liquor ban. Choudhary remarked on the lack of action by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to begin this legislation when she held the position of chief minister in 2015-16, questioning her current stance on the issue.
Highlighting the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir, including drug trafficking and rising crime rates, Choudhary called for experienced officers to be appointed in the police force instead of those favored unfairly. He praised the local police for their anti-terrorism efforts but emphasized that combating entrenched socio-economic issues remains critical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHRC Chairperson Inaugurates National Conference on Combating Human Trafficking in Digital Era
India Hosts International Conference on Governance, Highlighting Next-Generation Administrative Reforms
President Inaugurates International Conference on Innovation in Unani Medicine
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Inaction: Calls for Accountability in Youth Deaths
International Conference in Paris: Shielding Syria's Fragile Transition