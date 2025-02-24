YSRCP's Battlefield Call: Rallying Against Naidu's Governance
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP chief, urges party legislators to confront N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, highlighting public dissatisfaction. He encourages unity with the public for success and anticipates early elections. Meanwhile, YSRCP members criticize the governor's address and express scepticism about Naidu's initiatives.
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intensified political pressure on the TDP-led government by urging his party's MLAs and MLCs to vigorously oppose Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration, highlighting what he perceives as widespread public discontent.
In an address to YSRCP legislators, Reddy likened their political role to that of soldiers in a battlefield, rallying them to strive for victory. He assured them of his support, advocating for solidarity with the populace as the path to triumph in opposition.
The meeting followed the party's boycott of Governor S Abdul Nazeer's legislative address. YSRCP representatives criticized the speech for lacking substantive solutions and condemned the rising state debt under Naidu's leadership. The party remains poised for expected early elections, focusing on public grievances as their central plank.
