Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP MLAs Rumored to Defect

In a dramatic escalation of political tension in Punjab, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday for claiming that 32 AAP MLAs are poised to defect to the Congress. Cheema accused Bajwa of engaging in 'low-level politics' and attempting to jump ship to the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema dismissed the allegations, asserting that all AAP MLAs remain loyal to party figureheads Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. He labeled Bajwa's statements as deceptive, alleging that Bajwa's intentions are fueled by a hunger for power.

Meanwhile, Bajwa, referencing the defection scenario in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, insisted that these MLAs are proactively seeking a new political home, engaging in 'advance booking' akin to reserving concert tickets. Despite denials from AAP, Bajwa remains steadfast in his claims, arguing that MLAs are voluntarily aligning with Congress as they perceive no future with their current party.

