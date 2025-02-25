BJP-Led Delhi Government to Unveil Explosive CAG Reports on AAP's Tenure
The BJP-led government in Delhi plans to present 14 CAG reports examining alleged financial mismanagement during the AAP-led administration. These reports aim to uncover corruption and scams, as promised during elections. The Assembly will discuss them after the Lieutenant Governor's address, focusing on enhancing transparency and accountability.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to shake the Delhi Assembly with 14 reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday. The documents are expected to expose alleged financial misdeeds of the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration.
Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva emphasized the significance of the reports, stating they fulfill the party's electoral promise to hold corrupt individuals accountable. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of concealing the reports for three years to hide government scams.
The revelations are anticipated post the Lieutenant Governor's address, igniting robust discussions in the Assembly. A motion of thanks will follow, alongside the Deputy Speaker election. Sources reveal the reports encompass crucial audits, highlighting the need for increased transparency under the prior administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
