Pawan Kalyan Confident in NDA's 15-Year Rule in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's ability to govern the state for the next 15 years. Despite internal challenges, he asserted that the alliance remains united. Addressing potential conflicts as 'NDA family issues,' Kalyan remains steadfast in their commitment to the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, declared on Tuesday that the NDA coalition, which includes TDP, BJP, and Janasena, is poised to lead the state for the next 15 years. He expressed assurance in overcoming any internal discrepancies or challenges the alliance might face.

Speaking to the Assembly, Kalyan, who also has a prominent career as an actor, reinforced the coalition's dedication to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. 'We pledge to the citizens through you, Mr. Speaker, to earn their trust despite challenges, ensuring why the NDA governs for 15 years,' Kalyan remarked to Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu.

Despite facing criticism alongside Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the head of Janasena affirmed that minor disputes would not fracture the coalition. Addressing potential conflicts within the alliance as 'NDA family issues,' Kalyan maintained they would resolve them peacefully, stressing the coalition's unwavering resolve and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

