BJP Challenges AAP’s MCD Majority Amid Councilor Defections

The BJP has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost its majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and has challenged Mayor Mahesh Khichi to convene a special session to prove its numbers. Several AAP councilors have reportedly joined the BJP, raising doubts about AAP's majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, claiming it has forfeited its majority within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The BJP has thrown down the gauntlet to Mayor Mahesh Khichi, urging him to initiate a special session of the House on March 1, to substantiate AAP's claimed majority.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, accompanied by Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, underscored the AAP's hesitation to establish the municipal standing committee over two years. According to them, this reluctance has stalled developmental and administrative functions of the corporation.

Singh contended that the migration of several AAP councilors to the BJP casts serious aspersions on the AAP's majority status. He called the mayor's three-minute House session, held without opposition presence, unconstitutional, serving as further evidence of AAP's dwindling hold on power. Singh insisted on a full House session by March 1 to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

