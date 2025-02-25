Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Death Claims at Kumbh Mela

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for not compensating families of those who died during the Kumbh Mela, challenging claims of the event's historical significance. She highlights her own government's planning strategies during similar events like the Gangasagar Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming that they have failed to compensate families who lost loved ones during the Kumbh Mela. She emphasized the need for immediate release of the promised ex gratia payments.

Banerjee questioned the accuracy of claims regarding the historical significance of this year's Maha Kumbh Mela, allegedly held after 144 years. She urged experts to verify such assertions and asserted the importance of proper planning for large gatherings.

Highlighting her own administration's strategies during events like the Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee condemned the lack of planning at the Kumbh Mela and alleged media control by the central government in reporting accident-related deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

