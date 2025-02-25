Left Menu

Bengaluru BJP Seeks Greater City Funding and BBMP Polls

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra announced a meeting with the Chief Minister to demand more budget allocation for Bengaluru. He urged the government to hold BBMP elections soon and to scrap the proposed tunnel road project. The party plans agitations against recent metro fare hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:43 IST
The Karnataka BJP, led by its state president B Y Vijayendra, announced on Tuesday that Bengaluru party lawmakers will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 28 to request increased funding for the city in the upcoming state budget. This is part of a broader effort to push for city development initiatives.

At a recent meeting of Bengaluru-based party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, key issues were discussed, including the need to hold the BBMP elections promptly. Vijayendra criticized the proposed tunnel road project as 'unscientific' and demanded its cancellation. Additionally, the party vowed to fight against the recent metro fare hike, seeking a rollback.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of playing a 'blame game' over the metro fare increase and emphasized the urgency of conducting BBMP polls. According to sources, the delay is linked to plans to restructure the city's governance, potentially leading to a Greater Bengaluru Authority.

