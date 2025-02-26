Violence Erupts in Central African Republic as 3R Rebels Attack Village

The Central African Republic witnessed a tragic surge in violence this week as an attack by the 3R rebel group left nine people dead and over 700 homes razed to the ground. The attack took place in the village of Nzoroh, as reported by local officials who are grappling with the aftermath.

The assault was reportedly triggered by a disagreement over oxen theft, as claimed by members of the 3R militia. However, the mayor of Nzoroh, Bertrand Oudin Dimanche, expressed his lack of knowledge concerning the exact motive and criticized the rebels for disregarding human life motivated by political ambitions.

The attack has intensified the challenges in a country already destabilized since 2013, despite a tentative peace deal in 2019. Regional authorities, alongside the international community, are calling for decisive government action to resolve the deteriorating situation and restore peace.

