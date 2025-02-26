Federal Workforce Faces Turmoil Amid Musk-Driven Changes

The federal workforce is currently experiencing chaos due to Elon Musk's influence on government operations. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has issued confusing and conflicting directives regarding compliance with Musk's style of requiring recent accomplishments from employees.

Initially, employees were informed they need not comply, but subsequent communications suggested potential repercussions for noncompliance. This inconsistency has created turmoil and prompted a significant response from the federal workforce.

Despite the backlash, Musk continues to advocate for more drastic measures, facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. A rift remains over whether his tactics are effective or detrimental, leaving the nation's workforce caught in the middle of a contentious debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)