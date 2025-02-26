Judge Blocks Trump's Refugee Resettlement Suspension

In a significant judicial ruling, a federal judge in Seattle blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to indefinitely suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement program, arguing that the executive action overstepped its legal bounds. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, responds to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of refugee supporters.

Judge Whitehead highlighted that while the president has substantial authority to regulate refugee admissions, this power is not without limits. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the legislative framework established by Congress, pointing out the potential 'irreparable harms' such as stranded refugees and suspended reunifications.

President Trump's administration had immediately halted the program shortly after his inauguration, advocating for an assessment of assimilation capabilities and resource allocation. The abrupt suspension disrupted the plans of over a thousand refugees, including Afghans and a Congolese family, who were left in limbo, having sold their belongings and canceled housing arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)