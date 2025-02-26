US Expands Visa Restrictions Amidst Cuban Health Worker Program Tensions

The United States has broadened its visa restriction policy to encompass Cuban officials associated with a labor program deploying Cuban workers abroad, particularly in healthcare. This development, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targets those believed responsible for the program, described as 'forced labor.'

Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, denounced the restrictions, linking them to Rubio's 'personal agenda.' He emphasized the mounting unjustified measures against Cuba, including the suspension of visas related to medical cooperation agreements.

This move marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Cuba relations, following a shift toward a tougher stance on the island since Trump's administration. Rubio, critical of Cuba's labor export practices, argues it deprives Cuban citizens of necessary medical care. Cuba refutes these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)