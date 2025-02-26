US Expands Visa Restrictions Amidst Cuban Health Worker Program Tensions
The US has extended visa restrictions targeting Cuban officials linked to Cuba's overseas labor program, mainly involving healthcare workers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the expansion, which impacts individuals responsible for the program. Cuba's foreign minister criticized the move, highlighting escalating US-Cuba tensions.
The United States has broadened its visa restriction policy to encompass Cuban officials associated with a labor program deploying Cuban workers abroad, particularly in healthcare. This development, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targets those believed responsible for the program, described as 'forced labor.'
Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, denounced the restrictions, linking them to Rubio's 'personal agenda.' He emphasized the mounting unjustified measures against Cuba, including the suspension of visas related to medical cooperation agreements.
This move marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Cuba relations, following a shift toward a tougher stance on the island since Trump's administration. Rubio, critical of Cuba's labor export practices, argues it deprives Cuban citizens of necessary medical care. Cuba refutes these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
