Left Menu

US Expands Visa Restrictions Amidst Cuban Health Worker Program Tensions

The US has extended visa restrictions targeting Cuban officials linked to Cuba's overseas labor program, mainly involving healthcare workers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the expansion, which impacts individuals responsible for the program. Cuba's foreign minister criticized the move, highlighting escalating US-Cuba tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:28 IST
US Expands Visa Restrictions Amidst Cuban Health Worker Program Tensions

The United States has broadened its visa restriction policy to encompass Cuban officials associated with a labor program deploying Cuban workers abroad, particularly in healthcare. This development, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targets those believed responsible for the program, described as 'forced labor.'

Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, denounced the restrictions, linking them to Rubio's 'personal agenda.' He emphasized the mounting unjustified measures against Cuba, including the suspension of visas related to medical cooperation agreements.

This move marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Cuba relations, following a shift toward a tougher stance on the island since Trump's administration. Rubio, critical of Cuba's labor export practices, argues it deprives Cuban citizens of necessary medical care. Cuba refutes these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025