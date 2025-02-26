Aid Cuts Stir Global Discontent as Britain Boosts Defence

The UK's decision to slash its international aid budget in favor of bolstering defence spending has sparked widespread condemnation from humanitarian groups. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to increase defence expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, aiming for 3% in future. This move is intended to bolster support for Ukraine and Europe in what Starmer describes as a 'dangerous new era' prioritizing national security.

Leading humanitarian figures warn that reducing aid from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% could severely tarnish Britain's global standing as a humanitarian leader. David Miliband and Nick Dearden have expressed dismay, calling it a 'day of shame' for the nation.

Despite the backlash, the government insists some support will continue, especially in high-need areas like Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan. However, concerns grow over the potential worldwide impact, with significant aid programmes potentially facing suspension or reduction.

