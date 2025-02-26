Zelenskiy and Trump to Discuss Key Minerals Deal in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., on Friday for a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The agenda is expected to focus on a recently agreed draft minerals deal.

Sources with knowledge of the situation revealed the information, though specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The White House, when approached for a statement on Tuesday, opted not to comment on the upcoming diplomatic discussions.

