Zelenskiy and Trump to Discuss Key Minerals Deal in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Washington on Friday for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting follows the agreement of a draft deal concerning minerals between officials from both countries, according to sources familiar with the proceedings. The White House has not commented on the meeting.

Updated: 26-02-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:21 IST
Sources with knowledge of the situation revealed the information, though specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed.

The White House, when approached for a statement on Tuesday, opted not to comment on the upcoming diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

