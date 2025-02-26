Zelenskiy and Trump to Discuss Key Minerals Deal in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Washington on Friday for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting follows the agreement of a draft deal concerning minerals between officials from both countries, according to sources familiar with the proceedings. The White House has not commented on the meeting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., on Friday for a high-profile meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The agenda is expected to focus on a recently agreed draft minerals deal.
Sources with knowledge of the situation revealed the information, though specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed.
The White House, when approached for a statement on Tuesday, opted not to comment on the upcoming diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
