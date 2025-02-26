Siddaramaiah's Firm Grip: Unwavering in Karnataka Leadership

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains steadfast in his leadership, receiving strong endorsements from cabinet minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Addressing speculations about a possible change in leadership, Khan likened Siddaramaiah to an untouchable force, emphasizing his unshakeable hold on his post.

The political discourse in Karnataka also touched upon the state Congress President position, currently held by D K Shivakumar. Khan reiterated that any changes in leadership, including the chief minister or party president, would be determined by the party's high command, reflecting Congress's centralized decision-making approach.

Notably, Shivakumar, a formidable contender for the Chief Minister's role, continues to express his ambitions. However, the party's internal dynamics and adherence to the leadership's ultimate decisions indicate a complex landscape, balancing personal aspirations with organizational strategies.

