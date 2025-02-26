Siddaramaiah's Firm Grip: Unwavering in Karnataka Leadership
Karnataka's political landscape witnesses strong backing for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid leadership change speculations. B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, a close ally, dismissed these rumors, underscoring Siddaramaiah's invincible position. Despite some intra-party demands for a shift in leadership, the final decision remains with the Congress high command.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains steadfast in his leadership, receiving strong endorsements from cabinet minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Addressing speculations about a possible change in leadership, Khan likened Siddaramaiah to an untouchable force, emphasizing his unshakeable hold on his post.
The political discourse in Karnataka also touched upon the state Congress President position, currently held by D K Shivakumar. Khan reiterated that any changes in leadership, including the chief minister or party president, would be determined by the party's high command, reflecting Congress's centralized decision-making approach.
Notably, Shivakumar, a formidable contender for the Chief Minister's role, continues to express his ambitions. However, the party's internal dynamics and adherence to the leadership's ultimate decisions indicate a complex landscape, balancing personal aspirations with organizational strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Demands Urgent Action on Train Safety for Women
Congress MPs Demand Urgent Actions on Inflation and Manipur Crisis
US Congressmen Challenge DOJ's Indictment Against Indian Tycoon
They have been saying this earlier also, let them say it: Punjab CM Mann over Congress' claim of AAP MLAs in its touch.
Congress Dismisses AAP Allegiance, Blasts BJP's Political Maneuvers