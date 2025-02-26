UAE's Vision for Gaza's Future: Linking Reconstruction to Stability

During the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, Anwar Gargash, UAE's presidential diplomatic adviser, outlined the critical link between Gaza's reconstruction and a clear two-state solution. Gargash underscored the importance of political stability to secure significant investments needed for the reconstruction plan.

Arab nations are formulating a proposal that counters former U.S. President Donald Trump's redevelopment plan, which could lead to U.S. control and displacement of Palestinians. The Egyptian-led initiative may involve up to $20 billion in regional funding over three years, according to insiders.

As discussions with Gulf states unfold, UAE leadership remains firm that substantial investments without political clarity could reignite conflict. Gargash acknowledged Trump's disruptive political tactics while affirming that Arab states are preparing to meet such challenges effectively.

