UAE's Vision for Gaza's Future: Linking Reconstruction to Stability

Anwar Gargash emphasized that a successful Gaza reconstruction plan must be linked to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. Gargash spoke at the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the necessity of political stability for substantial investments. Arab states are deliberating on a redevelopment strategy to align with regional interests.

Updated: 26-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:50 IST
During the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi, Anwar Gargash, UAE's presidential diplomatic adviser, outlined the critical link between Gaza's reconstruction and a clear two-state solution. Gargash underscored the importance of political stability to secure significant investments needed for the reconstruction plan.

Arab nations are formulating a proposal that counters former U.S. President Donald Trump's redevelopment plan, which could lead to U.S. control and displacement of Palestinians. The Egyptian-led initiative may involve up to $20 billion in regional funding over three years, according to insiders.

As discussions with Gulf states unfold, UAE leadership remains firm that substantial investments without political clarity could reignite conflict. Gargash acknowledged Trump's disruptive political tactics while affirming that Arab states are preparing to meet such challenges effectively.

