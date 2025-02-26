Left Menu

Kejriwal Refutes Rajya Sabha Speculation Amid AAP-BJP Tensions

In light of speculations around Arvind Kejriwal's potential Rajya Sabha candidacy, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dispelled such claims. Concurrently, Kejriwal accused the BJP of removing BR Ambedkar's photo from government offices. These tensions led to AAP's protest antics during the presentation of Delhi's Excise Policy report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:56 IST
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation about the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a Rajya Sabha seat was firmly dismissed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. She labeled such claims as "absolutely wrong." Kakkar reinforced Kejriwal's position, stating, "As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media reports are incorrect. Our leader is not planning to move to the Rajya Sabha."

The speculation emerged after the AAP's decision to field Rajya Sabha MP Sanjiv Arora for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election. Speculation suggested that Arora's seat could potentially be handed to Kejriwal should AAP win. Meanwhile, Kejriwal targeted the BJP, accusing them of removing a portrait of BR Ambedkar from government offices, including the Chief Minister's office.

The removal of Ambedkar's photograph by the BJP-led government has allegedly hurt his followers, according to Kejriwal. In a social media post, he criticized the action, saying that the BJP replaced Ambedkar's photo with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal urged the BJP to keep Ambedkar's photo, suggesting putting Modi's picture alongside instead. The tensions culminated in a protest by AAP members outside the Delhi Assembly, condemning the BJP government's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

