Moscow Strengthens Ties with Guinea-Bissau Amid Regional Turbulence

In a strategic move to bolster economic and security relations in West Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for discussions at the Kremlin on Wednesday. The talks included the participation of Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska, underscoring Moscow's intent to further its reach in the region.

Embalo, who assumed office in 2020, is navigating a turbulent political landscape with opposition disputes over election timing and recent coup attempts. In December 2023, gunfire and clashes in the capital led to Embalo dissolving the opposition-controlled parliament on charges of inaction.

The meeting also highlighted Russia's broader strategy of expanding influence in Africa, a region traditionally dominated by former colonial powers like France. Moscow leverages security contracts and investments in lucrative sectors such as mining and energy, as showcased by potential ventures with the Russian aluminium company Rusal in Guinea-Bissau.

