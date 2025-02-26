Amit Shah Assures Southern States on Delimitation Amidst Tamil Nadu Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday firmly assured southern states that they will retain their full parliamentary representation despite delimitation processes. Shah criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly spreading misinformation about the issue.

Addressing BJP members, Shah rejected Stalin's allegations of unfair fund allocation, citing that the Modi government has distributed over Rs 5,08,337 crore to Tamil Nadu from 2014 to 2024. He accused the Tamil Nadu government of corruption and diverting public attention from important issues.

Shah criticized DMK's governance, claiming rampant corruption and poor law and order in Tamil Nadu. He expressed optimism about NDA's prospects in upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, marking a potential shift in political power. Meanwhile, DMK's A Raja questioned Shah's basis for the pro rata delimitation, raising concerns about regional representation.

