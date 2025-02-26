Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Boost to U.S. Manufacturing
Eli Lilly plans to invest over $27 billion in the U.S. to build four new manufacturing plants, which will create over 3,000 jobs. The announcement follows discussions with President Trump on domestic manufacturing and potential import duties. Locations will be announced later this year.
Eli Lilly has announced a significant investment of at least $27 billion to establish four new manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next five years, creating over 3,000 skilled jobs and 10,000 construction positions. The move comes amid potential import duties imposed by the Trump administration and aims to bolster domestic drug production.
The announcement was made shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with top pharmaceutical CEOs, including Lilly CEO David Ricks. Discussions centered on industry concerns such as tariffs on drug imports. Lilly is set to disclose the specific locations of these new facilities later this year.
Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, highlighted the importance of recent tax-cutting legislation in enabling this expansion. He expressed a willingness to collaborate with the government on policies impacting future projects. This ambitious plan will further extend Lilly's ongoing commitment to U.S. manufacturing, bringing its total investment to over $50 billion since 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Space Start-Up Digantara Expands to the US with $10-15M Investment Plan
Ikigai Capital Fuels AI-Driven Manufacturing Revolution with Ariprus Digicon Investment
Karnataka offers everything one seeks in investment destination: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Invest Karnataka meet in Bengaluru.
No matter what your investment requirements are, Karnataka provides good foundation for growth and success: Rajnath Singh.
BP's New Era: Strategy Shift Amid Investment Changes