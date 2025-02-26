Left Menu

Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Boost to U.S. Manufacturing

Eli Lilly plans to invest over $27 billion in the U.S. to build four new manufacturing plants, which will create over 3,000 jobs. The announcement follows discussions with President Trump on domestic manufacturing and potential import duties. Locations will be announced later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:49 IST
Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Boost to U.S. Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly has announced a significant investment of at least $27 billion to establish four new manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next five years, creating over 3,000 skilled jobs and 10,000 construction positions. The move comes amid potential import duties imposed by the Trump administration and aims to bolster domestic drug production.

The announcement was made shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with top pharmaceutical CEOs, including Lilly CEO David Ricks. Discussions centered on industry concerns such as tariffs on drug imports. Lilly is set to disclose the specific locations of these new facilities later this year.

Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, highlighted the importance of recent tax-cutting legislation in enabling this expansion. He expressed a willingness to collaborate with the government on policies impacting future projects. This ambitious plan will further extend Lilly's ongoing commitment to U.S. manufacturing, bringing its total investment to over $50 billion since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025