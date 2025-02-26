Eli Lilly's $27 Billion Boost to U.S. Manufacturing

Eli Lilly has announced a significant investment of at least $27 billion to establish four new manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next five years, creating over 3,000 skilled jobs and 10,000 construction positions. The move comes amid potential import duties imposed by the Trump administration and aims to bolster domestic drug production.

The announcement was made shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with top pharmaceutical CEOs, including Lilly CEO David Ricks. Discussions centered on industry concerns such as tariffs on drug imports. Lilly is set to disclose the specific locations of these new facilities later this year.

Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, highlighted the importance of recent tax-cutting legislation in enabling this expansion. He expressed a willingness to collaborate with the government on policies impacting future projects. This ambitious plan will further extend Lilly's ongoing commitment to U.S. manufacturing, bringing its total investment to over $50 billion since 2020.

