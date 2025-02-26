Eli Lilly's $27 Billion US Expansion: A Boost to Domestic Drug Manufacturing
Eli Lilly plans a $27 billion investment to establish four manufacturing plants in the U.S., anticipated to generate 3,000 jobs for skilled workers and 10,000 construction jobs. The move aligns with Trump's push for domestic manufacturing amid potential drug import duties discussions. Lilly CEO David Ricks supports Trump's tax reforms.
Eli Lilly announced a substantial $27 billion investment plan to build four new manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next five years. This development comes as the drugmaker addresses concerns over potential drug import tariffs discussed with the Trump administration.
The expansion promises to create over 3,000 positions for skilled workers, including engineers and scientists, along with 10,000 construction jobs. This strategic move highlights a commitment to boosting domestic drug manufacturing, aligning with President Trump's push to relocate medicine production to the U.S.
Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, highlighted the significance of the tax-cutting legislation from Trump's first term, emphasizing its essential role in facilitating the company's domestic investments. Ricks also expressed his anticipation for further tax reforms and regulatory adjustments under the new administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
