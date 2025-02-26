DEM Party's Attempts to Reach Out to Ocalan for PKK Disarmament Move
Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party plans a press conference addressing talks with Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed PKK leader. The effort, part of a government initiative, aims for Ocalan to call the PKK to disarm, potentially ending decades of conflict. A video statement request was denied by officials.
On Thursday, Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party is set to address the media regarding discussions with Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK has been engaged in an insurgency against the Turkish state for over 40 years.
The Turkish Justice Ministry has permitted the DEM Party to meet Ocalan, marking the third visit since December. This move aligns with broader government efforts to persuade Ocalan to urge the PKK to disarm, potentially bringing an end to the long-standing conflict.
While the DEM Party seeks a video statement from Ocalan to enhance its impact, government sources have rejected this possibility, citing PKK's terrorist designation. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc confirmed the government's position against a video message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Trump: A Rare Joint Press Conference
Anticipation Grows for Ocalan's Potential Statement on PKK Disarmament
Voluntary Disarmament Brings Hope in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Global Security Under Siege: UN Calls for Nuclear Disarmament
Critical Talks: Pro-Kurdish DEM Party's Visit to Abdullah Ocalan