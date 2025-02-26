Supreme Court Leans Towards Easing Discrimination Claims for Majorities

The U.S. Supreme Court justices hinted at potentially simplifying the ability for individuals from so-called 'majority backgrounds' to file workplace discrimination claims. This comes as they review an appeal by Marlean Ames, an Ohio woman alleging she faced demotion due to her heterosexual orientation.

The discussion centers on Ames' call to revive her civil rights lawsuit against Ohio's Department of Youth Services, after lower court decisions went unfavorably. Ames, previously a high-level administrator, claimed she lost job opportunities to less qualified gay colleagues.

This case could amplify the number of 'reverse discrimination' litigations, as tensions rise over diversity, equity, and inclusion protocols, particularly following actions by politicians like former President Donald Trump to dismantle such measures in federal agencies.

