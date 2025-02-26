Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks in Istanbul: A Diplomatic Reboot

U.S. and Russian diplomats will meet in Istanbul to discuss restoring their diplomatic missions, marking a move towards ending the Ukraine war. The talks, part of Trump's strategy to mend ties with Moscow, exclude direct Ukraine discussions but are deemed a test of Russia's engagement willingness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:34 IST
U.S. and Russian diplomats are scheduled to meet in Istanbul on Thursday to deliberate on reestablishing their diplomatic missions. This meeting is perceived as a potential step towards ending the conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by both parties involved.

The Trump administration has shifted from Joe Biden's previous stance of isolating Russia, opting instead to rekindle diplomatic ties with Moscow, which includes a focus on resolving the prolonged hostilities with Kyiv.

While the meeting does not include Ukraine on the official agenda, it serves as a critical test of Russia's genuine interest in engaging with the U.S., as efforts continue to smooth out operational issues affecting their respective embassies.

