Historic Appointment: First Indigenous Environment Minister in Colombia

In a groundbreaking move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has appointed Indigenous leader Lena Yanina Estrada as the environment minister, as part of a sweeping cabinet reshuffle. Her appointment makes history as she becomes the first Indigenous person to hold a cabinet position in Colombia, a source from Petro's office confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Petro urged all his ministers to resign following a contentious televised cabinet meeting. The dissatisfaction stemmed from two of Petro's recent appointments, which high-ranking officials opposed. Estrada, originating from Colombia's Amazon region, steps into the role amid this political backdrop. Her predecessor, Susana Muhamad, was among those resigning over the controversial appointments of Armando Benedetti as top adviser and Laura Sarabia as foreign minister.

Benedetti, previously serving as Petro's ambassador to Venezuela, and Sarabia, a long-time advisor, faced temporary ousting in 2023 during an investigation into missing funds and alleged illicit phone interceptions. Estrada's objectives include tackling deforestation amidst eight major cabinet changes by Petro, including appointing a new energy minister. Petro reiterated his support for Benedetti, despite allegations against him, by appointing him as the upcoming interior minister.

