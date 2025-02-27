U.S. Revokes Chevron's Venezuelan License: A Diplomatic Standoff

In a move that has sparked diplomatic tension, the United States government has withdrawn its permission for Chevron to continue operations in Venezuela. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela publicly denounced this decision as both "damaging and inexplicable."

The revocation is part of a broader policy shift announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is reversing oil concessions granted to Venezuela during President Joe Biden's tenure, over two years ago. Trump accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of failing to implement necessary electoral reforms and address migrant issues.

The decision reflects ongoing geopolitical complexities and the U.S.'s firm stance on expecting change from the Maduro regime, although Chevron was not specifically mentioned by Trump in his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)