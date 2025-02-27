Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Chevron's Venezuelan License: A Diplomatic Standoff

The U.S. government has reversed a prior decision allowing Chevron to operate in Venezuela, drawing criticism from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. President Trump cited a lack of electoral reforms and migrant returns as reasons for retracting oil concessions previously restored under President Biden's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 02:27 IST
U.S. Revokes Chevron's Venezuelan License: A Diplomatic Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has sparked diplomatic tension, the United States government has withdrawn its permission for Chevron to continue operations in Venezuela. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela publicly denounced this decision as both "damaging and inexplicable."

The revocation is part of a broader policy shift announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is reversing oil concessions granted to Venezuela during President Joe Biden's tenure, over two years ago. Trump accuses Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of failing to implement necessary electoral reforms and address migrant issues.

The decision reflects ongoing geopolitical complexities and the U.S.'s firm stance on expecting change from the Maduro regime, although Chevron was not specifically mentioned by Trump in his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

