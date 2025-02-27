Taiwan's Semiconductor Tug-of-War: Who Holds the Chips?

China has alleged that Taiwan intends to use its semiconductor industry as a pawn, gifting it to the United States in exchange for political backing. This claim comes amid reports suggesting that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's leading contract chipmaker, is in discussions about a stake in Intel.

Though neither TSMC nor Intel has officially confirmed these negotiations, and Taiwan's authorities have not reported any related investment applications, U.S. media continues to speculate on the potential shift, echoing sentiments voiced by President Trump urging Taiwan to relocate semiconductor production to the U.S.

In Beijing, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, criticized Taiwan's ruling party for allegedly selling out Taiwanese assets to curry favor with the U.S. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council defended its position by recognizing TSMC as a major industry player, promising continued synergy with industry leaders to safeguard Taiwan's advanced technology leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)