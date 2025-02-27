Tejashwi Yadav Lambasts BJP Over Bihar's Neglect in Key Budget Allocations
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP-led NDA government for neglecting Bihar in special status and budget allocation. He accused the government of exclusionary policies, notably on reservations for backward classes. As BJP expanded its cabinet in Bihar, Yadav called for unity against the ruling coalition's perceived indifference.
Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, intensified his criticism of the BJP-led NDA, accusing the central government of sidelining Bihar in crucial budget decisions. Yadav asserted that the state's dire need for special status and financial aid was ignored once more, leaving Bihar disadvantaged.
Highlighting the unmet demands for state development, Yadav pointed to the lack of government action on employment, infrastructure, and disaster plans. He declared that despite the NDA's long political reign in both state and central governments, their apparent disregard for Bihar's needs would be challenged in upcoming elections.
Yadav also condemned the BJP's handling of reservations, labeling the party a 'reservation thief.' He accused them of failing to incorporate a crucial 65% reservation for backward classes into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, impacting job opportunities. His remarks come as BJP infuses new ministers into the Bihar cabinet ahead of imminent state elections.
