Left Menu

Delhi Minister Challenges Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Prospects Amidst CAG Liquor Scam Revelations

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa addressed the controversies surrounding Arvind Kejriwal's possible Rajya Sabha bid amid a new CAG report revealing liquor scam details. Sirsa criticized Kejriwal's ongoing political maneuvers, highlighting claims that neither he nor Sanjeev Arora would gain Punjab's support, and discussed the implications of the CAG findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:56 IST
Delhi Minister Challenges Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Prospects Amidst CAG Liquor Scam Revelations
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Thursday, commented on the newly tabled CAG report amidst rumors about AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's speculated shift to the Rajya Sabha. Sirsa emphasized that despite Kejriwal's diligent efforts as Chief Minister, his political career remains stagnant, noting failed attempts to secure MLA support.

In discussions with ANI, Sirsa highlighted the significance of the CAG report on the liquor scam, which indicates illicit activities in the granting of licenses, a topic set for deliberation in the Delhi Assembly. The CAG findings, he argued, bring transparency to the matter, contradicting previous denials of the scam's existence.

Sirsa underscored the report's role in unveiling how the liquor distribution system was manipulated, involving various ill-formulated activities and leaders. The scrutiny over Kejriwal's leadership and the AAP's perceived lack of robust political figures were central to Sirsa's critique, especially as the BJP convened to discuss strategic responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025