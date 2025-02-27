Delhi Minister Challenges Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Prospects Amidst CAG Liquor Scam Revelations

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Thursday, commented on the newly tabled CAG report amidst rumors about AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's speculated shift to the Rajya Sabha. Sirsa emphasized that despite Kejriwal's diligent efforts as Chief Minister, his political career remains stagnant, noting failed attempts to secure MLA support.

In discussions with ANI, Sirsa highlighted the significance of the CAG report on the liquor scam, which indicates illicit activities in the granting of licenses, a topic set for deliberation in the Delhi Assembly. The CAG findings, he argued, bring transparency to the matter, contradicting previous denials of the scam's existence.

Sirsa underscored the report's role in unveiling how the liquor distribution system was manipulated, involving various ill-formulated activities and leaders. The scrutiny over Kejriwal's leadership and the AAP's perceived lack of robust political figures were central to Sirsa's critique, especially as the BJP convened to discuss strategic responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)