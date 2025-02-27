Rajasthan Assembly Deadlock Ends: A Political Drama Unfolds
A weeklong impasse in the Rajasthan Assembly concluded after Chief Minister Sharma intervened over comments made by state minister Avinash Gehlot about Indira Gandhi. The suspension of six Congress MLAs was revoked following an apology from the opposition. The incident highlighted tensions within the state's political landscape.
The political deadlock in the Rajasthan Assembly, sparked by a controversial comment from state minister Avinash Gehlot, has finally ended. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma played a critical role in resolving the impasse, which lasted nearly a week and involved the suspension of six Congress MLAs.
The suspension, including that of state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, was revoked after Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully issued an apology. Jully, thanking Sharma for his decisive intervention, expressed hope that such deadlocks wouldn't persist.
Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who accepted Jully's apology, had stern words for Dotasra, urging restraint in future conduct. This development underscores ongoing political tensions in the region, with both sides calling for cooperation to ensure smooth legislative proceedings.
