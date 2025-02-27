Ocalan's Historic Call for PKK Disbandment

In a significant development, Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK, has called for the organization to lay down its arms and disband. This directive was communicated via a letter, which was read by Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party on Thursday.

Ocalan has been a central figure for the group, and his recent statement marks a pivotal moment in the history of the PKK. He suggested that, akin to any modern community or political party not forcibly disbanded, the PKK should voluntarily convene a congress to decide on this course of action.

His appeal for peace and dissolution of the PKK is expected to have profound implications for the regional dynamics and the broader Kurdish movement. This announcement could potentially open new avenues for peace and reconciliation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)