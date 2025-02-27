Boosting India's Global Influence: A Call for Increased MEA Funding

On Thursday, members of a parliamentary panel pressed for greater funding for the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to enhance India's global presence and strengthen its soft power. The call for increased investment was voiced during a Standing Committee on External Affairs meeting, emphasizing the need for more human resources and better-trained personnel.

During the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the ministry's grant demands for 2025-26. Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor reported that many MPs believe the ministry's foreign services cadre requires bolstering. Tharoor acknowledged resource constraints but noted an agreement on the necessity for increased funding.

The committee's discussions also highlighted India's ambitions for a United Nations Security Council seat in 2028. MPs raised questions about the budget for development aid, expansion of embassies, and training for foreign service officers, underscoring India's growing role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)