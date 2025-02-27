Left Menu

Boosting India's Global Influence: A Call for Increased MEA Funding

Members of a parliamentary panel advocate for increased funding for India's Ministry of External Affairs to enhance its global influence and bolster human resources. Discussions in the Standing Committee emphasized the need for a stronger foreign services cadre and projected India's bid for a United Nations Security Council seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:51 IST
Boosting India's Global Influence: A Call for Increased MEA Funding
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, members of a parliamentary panel pressed for greater funding for the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to enhance India's global presence and strengthen its soft power. The call for increased investment was voiced during a Standing Committee on External Affairs meeting, emphasizing the need for more human resources and better-trained personnel.

During the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the ministry's grant demands for 2025-26. Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor reported that many MPs believe the ministry's foreign services cadre requires bolstering. Tharoor acknowledged resource constraints but noted an agreement on the necessity for increased funding.

The committee's discussions also highlighted India's ambitions for a United Nations Security Council seat in 2028. MPs raised questions about the budget for development aid, expansion of embassies, and training for foreign service officers, underscoring India's growing role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025