Ocalan's Call: A New Chapter for Kurdish-Turkish Relations

Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdish militant leader, has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, potentially ending a long-standing insurgency against Turkey. His influence extends to Kurdish groups in Syria, which are central to regional dynamics involving the U.S., Turkey, and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:09 IST
Abdullah Ocalan, a pivotal leader among Kurdish groups in Syria, has called for the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urging all factions to lay down arms. This move is seen as a potential turning point for ending the insurgency against Turkey that has claimed 40,000 lives since 1984.

The PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, remains influential among Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Post-2011, these groups have implemented a governance system inspired by Ocalan's ideas. The People's Protection Units (YPG), a key player, has cooperated with U.S.-led forces to fight ISIS, controlling significant Syrian territories.

Relations are tense with Turkey, which perceives the YPG as a threat. Multiple Turkish incursions since 2016 have reshaped Syria's northern landscape. Meanwhile, the Kurds' quest for autonomy clashes with Syria's new government under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, limiting dialogue opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

