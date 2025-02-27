Ocalan's Call: A New Chapter for Kurdish-Turkish Relations
Abdullah Ocalan, the Kurdish militant leader, has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, potentially ending a long-standing insurgency against Turkey. His influence extends to Kurdish groups in Syria, which are central to regional dynamics involving the U.S., Turkey, and Syria.
Abdullah Ocalan, a pivotal leader among Kurdish groups in Syria, has called for the disbandment of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urging all factions to lay down arms. This move is seen as a potential turning point for ending the insurgency against Turkey that has claimed 40,000 lives since 1984.
The PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, remains influential among Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Post-2011, these groups have implemented a governance system inspired by Ocalan's ideas. The People's Protection Units (YPG), a key player, has cooperated with U.S.-led forces to fight ISIS, controlling significant Syrian territories.
Relations are tense with Turkey, which perceives the YPG as a threat. Multiple Turkish incursions since 2016 have reshaped Syria's northern landscape. Meanwhile, the Kurds' quest for autonomy clashes with Syria's new government under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, limiting dialogue opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
