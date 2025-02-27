Left Menu

I&B Minister Criticizes CM Stalin's 'Hindi Imposition' Remarks

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's comments on 'Hindi imposition', describing them as divisive tactics to obscure poor governance. Vaishnaw also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on the issue, expressing curiosity about his opinion as a representative of a Hindi-speaking constituency.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:14 IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has openly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks on 'Hindi imposition', labeling them as a superficial effort to create societal divides.

Vaishnaw suggested that these comments are a strategy to deflect attention from governance shortcomings in Tamil Nadu, as highlighted in his response to Stalin's letter. Stalin had accused the Hindi language of overshadowing traditional languages in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The minister further posed a question to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inquiring whether he supports Stalin's viewpoint, considering Gandhi represents a Hindi-speaking electoral district in the Lok Sabha.

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

