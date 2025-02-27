I&B Minister Criticizes CM Stalin's 'Hindi Imposition' Remarks

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has openly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks on 'Hindi imposition', labeling them as a superficial effort to create societal divides.

Vaishnaw suggested that these comments are a strategy to deflect attention from governance shortcomings in Tamil Nadu, as highlighted in his response to Stalin's letter. Stalin had accused the Hindi language of overshadowing traditional languages in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The minister further posed a question to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, inquiring whether he supports Stalin's viewpoint, considering Gandhi represents a Hindi-speaking electoral district in the Lok Sabha.

