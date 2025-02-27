Left Menu

Historic Call for Dissolution Echoes Across Region

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed PKK leader, has called for the group's dissolution. Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, welcomed this as a historic move, emphasizing that it only applies to the PKK and not Syrian groups. The announcement is expected to positively impact the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:22 IST
In a significant development, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has issued a call for the group to dissolve. This statement has been welcomed by Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who described the announcement as historic.

Abdi clarified during an online briefing that Ocalan's request pertains solely to the PKK and does not impact groups in Syria. He emphasized that the call does not affect the Syrian Democratic Forces, illustrating the distinct paths of Kurdish groups in different regions.

The announcement is anticipated to bring positive repercussions throughout the region, potentially altering the dynamics of Kurdish political movements and impacting regional stability, according to further statements provided by Abdi through a translator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

