Tensions Escalate: Demand for Probe into Hazaribag Clashes
The BJP raised concerns over violence in Hazaribag's Ichak during Maha Shivaratri, demanding a thorough investigation into the clashes between communities. They called for government intervention to restore peace. The Jharkhand assembly members were assured a chance to speak, as tensions remained high over the incident.
The opposition BJP brought the issue of violence in Hazaribag's Ichak during Maha Shivaratri to the forefront in the Jharkhand assembly on Thursday, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the clashes.
Clashes erupted between two communities over religious flags and a loudspeaker, resulting in injuries to several individuals. The assembly faced disruptions as BJP legislators called for a transparent probe and urged the government to restore calm. Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato promised members they would have an opportunity to speak, encouraging order during the question hour.
BJP's Barkatha MLA, Amit Yadav, claimed the incident involved arson, with motorcycles and auto-rickshaws set ablaze. He suggested Minister Irfan Ansari should also apologize for allegedly implicating BJP workers in the incident. Peace was temporarily restored after BJP members allowed the Question Hour to proceed, and MLA Pradeep Prasad called for an assembly committee probe into the clashes. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar later highlighted the issue to Chief Minister Hemant Soren during their meeting at Raj Bhavan.
